August 19, 2018 2:35 pm

Crews battle ‘significant’ house fire in southwest Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary crews responded to a house fire in the city's southwest on Saturday.

Calgary crews responded to a house fire in the Bridlewood neighbourhood on Saturday at 11:00 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene at Bridlemeadows Common S.W. and “faced significant smoke and flame from a single family home.”

People in the affected house and the surrounding area self-evacuated before the fire department arrived.

Officials said the home was “significantly damaged” and its three occupants require alternate accommodations.

ATCO and ENMAX were dispatched and ensured there were no hazards relating to services, a news release said.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) confirmed there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

