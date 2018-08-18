Calgary Fire
August 18, 2018 5:51 pm
Updated: August 18, 2018 7:17 pm

Home destroyed in northeast Calgary fire

By Online Journalist

One house near 40 Templeby Dr. N.E. was completely destroyed after a fire on Saturday.

One house was completely destroyed by a fire in northeast Calgary on Saturday.

Fire crews arrived on scene just before 3 p.m. in the 4600 block of 64 Street N.E.

The Calgary Fire Department said the five residents of the single-family home had evacuated before crews arrived.

Officials said 28 firefighters had the blaze under control by 3:30 p.m. and were able to prevent damage to neighbouring homes.

Fire investigators continue to investigate the cause.

