Home destroyed in northeast Calgary fire

One house was completely destroyed by a fire in northeast Calgary on Saturday.

Fire crews arrived on scene just before 3 p.m. in the 4600 block of 64 Street N.E.

The Calgary Fire Department said the five residents of the single-family home had evacuated before crews arrived.

Officials said 28 firefighters had the blaze under control by 3:30 p.m. and were able to prevent damage to neighbouring homes.

Fire investigators continue to investigate the cause.