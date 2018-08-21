Fire destroys 3 southwest Calgary garages, ‘intense’ heat affects homes across alleyway

Three garages are damaged after a fire swept through a southwest Calgary neighbourhood on Tuesday.

At around 2 p.m., Calgary fire crews responded to a “fully involved” detached garage fire in the 200 block of Silverado Plains Close S.W.

“They called it a working fire before they even arrived because of the large volume of smoke they could see from a distance,” said Stu Laird, Battalion Chief with the Calgary Fire Department.

Six homes were damaged after a garage caught fire in Silverado on Tuesday.

The fire spread to both neighbouring garages and started to impact each of the homes, Laird said. Crews had to fight it from outside due to its intensity.

“There is significant exterior damage to the homes on the lots of those garages,” Laird said, adding all three garages will have to be rebuilt.

The radiant heat was so intense that “three of the homes on the opposite side of the alleyway show rippling on the siding,” he added.

Laird said there were no injuries and the power and gas were shut off to the source lot.

The fire was out as of 3:30 p.m, but crews remained on scene to monitor hot spots.