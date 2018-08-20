Calgary fire department
August 20, 2018 1:50 pm
Updated: August 20, 2018 2:21 pm

Family safely evacuated from northwest Calgary house fire

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: A family managed to escape a fire in the Hamptons community Monday morning. Fortunately, crews managed to keep the fire from spreading to other homes.

A fire has damaged a home in the city’s northwest Monday morning.

The fire broke out at around 10:30 a.m. at Hampstead Terrace. It started in the garage and quickly spread to the home, officials said.

A family of four managed to get out safely, according to the fire department.

People living in neighbouring houses were also evacuated, though there was no damage to homes on either side.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) is investigating the cause.

A home was damaged in a fire in northwest Calgary Monday morning.

Hector Chaparro / Global News

