Family safely evacuated from northwest Calgary house fire

A fire has damaged a home in the city’s northwest Monday morning.

The fire broke out at around 10:30 a.m. at Hampstead Terrace. It started in the garage and quickly spread to the home, officials said.

A family of four managed to get out safely, according to the fire department.

People living in neighbouring houses were also evacuated, though there was no damage to homes on either side.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) is investigating the cause.