Crews battle blaze at Rocky’s Sausage Haus in Calgary

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke emerging from a sausage shop in Bridgeland on Sunday.

Crews were called to Rocky’s Sausage Haus at 4 Street N.E. and 1 Avenue N.E. at around 2 p.m.

The Calgary Fire Department said a large volume of smoke was coming from the building, adding they forced entry to start an “interior attack to bring the fire under control quickly.”

“The building was ventilated to allow smoke and toxic gases to clear, and [we] began overhaul to check for hotspots in the structure,” a CFD news release said.

Edmonton Trail southbound traffic was diverted until around 4:30 p.m.

The fire’s cause is unknown, and the investigation continues.