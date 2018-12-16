Canada
December 16, 2018 4:55 pm

No injuries in 2 east Calgary fires over the weekend

By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary fire crews were busy through the weekend as two separate blazes sent crews to the city's east end.

Global News
A A

It was a busy 24 hours for the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) as crews battled two blazes in east Calgary over the weekend.

Southeast mobile home fire

Firefighters were called to a mobile home in Penbrooke Heritage Estates in the city’s southeast on Saturday at 7:45 p.m.

The fire department said two residents left the house before crews arrived. A cat was rescued and taken to the Animal Services Centre, the CFD said.

Alberta Health Services took both people to hospital in stable condition due to smoke inhalation.

Police conducted traffic and crowd control at the scene, while Atco and Enmax were dispatched to ensure there were no hazards.

The home was destroyed, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to a mobile home in Penbrooke Heritage Estates in southeast Calgary on Saturday.

Global News

Northeast garage fire

On Sunday, a garage fire in northeast Calgary resulted in no injuries, the CFD said.

Firefighters responded to a two-car garage blaze in the 200 block of Madeira Place N.E. after 9:30 a.m.

The CFD said the fire started in the garage — leaving it destroyed — but the cause is yet to be determined.

The fire department said one person left the house prior to the firefighters’ arrival.

Conditions were slippery to work through, given the ice in the alley and its slope, crews said.

No injuries were reported after a garage fire in northeast Calgary on Sunday.

Michael King/Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Fire
Calgary fire department
Calgary garage fire
CFD
Fire
Garage Fire
Madeira Place
Madeira Place fire
mobile home fire calgary
Northeast Calgary fire
northeast calgary garage fire
Penbrooke Heritage Estates
Southeast Calgary fire

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News