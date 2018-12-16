No injuries in 2 east Calgary fires over the weekend

It was a busy 24 hours for the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) as crews battled two blazes in east Calgary over the weekend.

Southeast mobile home fire

Firefighters were called to a mobile home in Penbrooke Heritage Estates in the city’s southeast on Saturday at 7:45 p.m.

The fire department said two residents left the house before crews arrived. A cat was rescued and taken to the Animal Services Centre, the CFD said.

Alberta Health Services took both people to hospital in stable condition due to smoke inhalation.

Police conducted traffic and crowd control at the scene, while Atco and Enmax were dispatched to ensure there were no hazards.

The home was destroyed, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Northeast garage fire

On Sunday, a garage fire in northeast Calgary resulted in no injuries, the CFD said.

Firefighters responded to a two-car garage blaze in the 200 block of Madeira Place N.E. after 9:30 a.m.

The CFD said the fire started in the garage — leaving it destroyed — but the cause is yet to be determined.

The fire department said one person left the house prior to the firefighters’ arrival.

Conditions were slippery to work through, given the ice in the alley and its slope, crews said.