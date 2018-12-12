64 Avenue N.E.
December 12, 2018 1:16 pm
Updated: December 12, 2018 1:17 pm

Calgary fire crews rescue woman from 2nd floor of home during blaze

By Online journalist  Global News

Calgary fire crews used a ladder to rescue a woman trapped inside a burning home in northeast Calgary on Dec. 12, 2018.

Global News/Dani Lantela
Calgary fire crews rescued a woman from the second floor of a home that was on fire Wednesday.

The fire department said they were called to a house fire at 405 64 Avenue N.E. at around 9:10 a.m.

When crews arrived, a home in a six-unit residential complex had smoke and flames showing.

Calgary Fire said the smoke alarms were sounding when they arrived.

A woman was trapped on the second floor and fire crews used a ladder to get her out of a window, Calgary Fire said.

No other people were found in the unit.

The woman was assessed by EMS and was not transported to the hospital, the fire department said.

There is significant damage to the home and an adjoining unit has smoke damage, Calgary Fire added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however, fire said they consider it accidental in nature.

