UPDATE: Elderly woman dies following house fire in northwest Calgary

A woman in her 70s is dead following a northwest Calgary house fire Friday night.

According to EMS, the woman was pulled from the house and transported to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Calgary police have confirmed to Global News that the woman succumbed to her injuries.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) responded to the call at a home in the 2200 block of 9 Avenue NW just after 8 p.m.

Crews started to attack the fire via a broken window in the front of the house, before gaining entry through a side door, according to a news release.

District chief Tom Caves said firefighters knocked down the blaze quickly and found the woman unconscious.

“At that time they started CPR until EMS arrived, then the patient was transported over to EMS,” Caves said.

He added that the fire was contained to a single bedroom.

EMS continued to perform CPR during transport to hospital.

According to CFD, another resident who lived at the home was not there at the time of the fire.

A fire investigator remained on scene on Saturday morning, and the investigation is ongoing.