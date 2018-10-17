1 injured in apartment fire in north Calgary

One person was treated for burns after an apartment fire in Calgary on Wednesday evening.

Calgary fire said they received multiple 911 calls just before 5 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from a 16-unit residential building in the 3700-block of Centre Street North.

Because of the size of the building and the amount of smoke crews saw when they arrived, they called a second alarm for more resources.

Firefighters reported seeing smoke and flames shooting from one of the units.

Officials said residents had already evacuated before firefighters arrived, adding that it wasn’t known as of 6:50 p.m., how many people were displaced by the blaze.

A man was found at the back of the building with burns on his body and was taken to hospital by EMS.

No other residents or pets were found inside the building when crews searched.

Calgary said that while the fire was brought under control quickly, one unit was severely damaged and a second unit located immediately above sustained some fire and smoke damage.

Crews remained on scene Wednesday evening monitoring for hot spots and ventilating smoke from other parts of the building.

A fire investigator was on scene as of 6:50 p.m. and is working to determine the cause of the blaze, Calgary fire said. It wasn’t known if the unit where the fire started had working smoke alarms. Officials said residents of other units were alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms.

It’s hoped the residents of the units that weren’t directly affected will be able to return to their homes Wednesday evening, depending on the air quality in the units.