Family of 6 displaced after fire in southeast Calgary

A family of six has been forced from their home after a fire at a six-plex in the southeast community of Forest Heights on Monday.

The 911 call came from a resident of the unit where the fire started at about 12:50 p.m., who stated his house was on fire, according to Calgary fire spokesperson Carol Henke. He was the only person at home at the time.

Henke said all six units were evacuated.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but three cats in the home where the fire started died, Henke said.

Henke said the unit where the fire started had a working smoke alarm and said investigators are checking the other five units for detectors and would install new ones if they don’t.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.