Canada
September 5, 2018 8:23 am

2-alarm fire damages 2 homes in northwest Calgary community of Panorama Hills

By Online journalist  Global News

Global News Morning Calgary's Doug Vaessen has the details on a two-alarm fire in the northwest community of Panorama Hills Wednesday.

A A

Two homes were damaged in a two-alarm fire in the northwest Calgary community of Panorama Hills Wednesday.

Calgary fire district chief Harley Spate said the call came in at around 3 a.m. for reports of a house fire on Panamount Common N.W.

When crews arrived, they found two homes fully involved in smoke and flames and the decision was made to call a second alarm, he said.

Six people got out of the home and there are no reports of injuries, he added.

ATCO has turned off gas service to the area.

The cause is under investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2-alarm fire panorama hills
Calgary Fire
Calgary fire department
harley spate
house fire panorama hills
Panorama Hills
Panorama Hills fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News