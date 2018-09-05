2-alarm fire damages 2 homes in northwest Calgary community of Panorama Hills

Two homes were damaged in a two-alarm fire in the northwest Calgary community of Panorama Hills Wednesday.

Calgary fire district chief Harley Spate said the call came in at around 3 a.m. for reports of a house fire on Panamount Common N.W.

When crews arrived, they found two homes fully involved in smoke and flames and the decision was made to call a second alarm, he said.

Six people got out of the home and there are no reports of injuries, he added.

ATCO has turned off gas service to the area.

The cause is under investigation.