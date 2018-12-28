Early morning fire damages basement suite in Calgary’s northeast

Calgary fire investigators are looking into the cause of an early morning fire that damaged a basement suite in city’s northeast Friday.

Calgary fire said they got a call for a report of a fire in a four-unit residential building in the 3300-block of Centre Street N.E. at around 1:45 a.m.

The fire was extinguished and the residents of the other suites were allowed to return to their homes after an air-quality check was completed, fire officials said Friday.

No injuries were reported.

