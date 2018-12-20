Calgary Fire Department, police warn of charity phone scam

Calgary police and the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) are warning residents about a new phone scam claiming to be collecting donations for CFD-related charities.

Calgary police said they have received four reports of these types of phone calls.

“As a municipal service, the Calgary Fire Department never solicits donations and there are no current fundraising campaigns on behalf of firefighter charities, and none that involve telemarketing,” the City of Calgary said in a news release on Thursday.

CFD’s Carol Henke said it’s unfortunate that fraudsters are targeting citizens during the holiday season.

“We are working with the Calgary Police Service to track this fraudulent activity and encourage anyone who has been a target of these calls to file an online report,” she said.

Henke added that if you receive such a phone call, it’s best to hang up immediately and not give out any information or money.

You can report the incident by calling the Calgary police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or visit the “report a crime” section of the Calgary police website.