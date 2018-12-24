Man dies in Marlborough Park house fire

A man is dead following a house fire in Calgary’s Marlborough Park community.

Calgary fire said they were called to reports of a house fire in the 600-block of Maidstone Drive N.E. at around 1:25 a.m. on Monday.

“Firefighters quickly initiated an interior fire attack and search, and were able to knock down and control the main body of fire,” a news release said on Monday.

“When they entered the home, one patient was found and removed where crews began CPR immediately.”

EMS continued to treat the man, but he later died of his injuries, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no other injuries were reported.