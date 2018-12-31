Fire damages home in southeast Calgary community of Forest Lawn

Calgary fire crews made quick work of a house fire in the southeast community of Forest Lawn late Monday morning.
Calgary fire said reports came in at around 11 a.m. of a structure fire at 1404 43 Street Southeast. When firefighters pulled up to the home, however, there was no visible smoke or flames.
When crews began to investigate the first-floor suite of the six-unit building, the unit quickly began to fill with heavy smoke, officials said.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and ventilated the building.
Video provided to Global News by viewer Anne Merk showed a home on fire with crews battling the blaze.
Three people escaped the building and the cause of the fire is under investigation, fire said.
