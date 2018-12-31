Ontario fire marshal investigating ‘suspicious’ car fire in Pickering

The province’s fire marshal is helping to investigate a situation involving a car that went up in flames in Pickering, Ont.

Fire crews were able to knock out the vehicle fire in the driveway of a Brian Court residence early Monday morning, before it spread to the house. Pickering Fire Services is now calling the incident “suspicious,” as the vehicle hasn’t been driven in several days.

READ MORE: 5 injured after man smashes storefront of Pickering restaurant

Monday morning, Durham police were near the home with Pickering’s Chief Fire Prevention Officer, Steve Fowlds, who said the Ontario Fire Marshal was on its way to the scene. Officers have taped off the home for the investigation.

WATCH: Fire marshal shares precautions to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

Fowlds said no one was home at the time of the fire, so nobody was injured in the incident.

READ MORE: 14-year-old boy charged with making online threats against Ontario high school

He adds there is minor smoke damage inside the garage and the home.

Pickering Fire Services urges anyone with information about this fire to contact Fowlds directly by calling (905) 420-4660, ext. 8512.