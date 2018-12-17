5 injured after man smashes storefront of Pickering restaurant

Durham police are looking for a suspect they say is responsible for damaging a Pickering, Ont., restaurant with a baseball bat.

Officers say that on the night of Dec. 2, a man smashed through the three front glass windows and a glass door at Usmania Grill on Kingston Road while people were inside the restaurant.

Paramedics came to the scene and treated five people who were injured by the flying glass.

READ MORE: Police looking for driver who struck pedestrian in Oshawa and fled: Durham police

Police say the suspect was seen getting into a nearby car and driving eastbound on Kingston Road.

He is described as a white man with a pale complexion who is believed to be between 20 and 25 years old. Police say the suspect is six feet tall, unshaven and has a slender build. He was seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black-and-white jogging pants and white shoes.

Police say the suspect car is a white, four-door BMW.

READ MORE: Woman charged after driving 9 kids in SUV that seats 5: Durham police

Police are asking anyone with information that might help identify the suspect to contact Det. Const. Butt of the West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2544.

Anyone who would like to anonymously send information about this case can contact Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca. Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.