December 18, 2018 10:40 am
Updated: December 18, 2018 10:41 am

14-year-old boy charged with making online threats against Ontario high school

By Staff The Canadian Press

COURTICE, Ont. – Police say a 14-year-old boy has been charged after he allegedly made threats online against a school in Courtice, Ont.

Durham regional police say the teen posted a photo online holding a gun.

They say the post made reference to a threat toward Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School.

Police say the photo was shared by others, and the school contacted police.

Officers say they identified the accused and learned that the weapon in the photo was a pellet gun.

Police say the teen has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

