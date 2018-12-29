Surrey pedestrian injured in serious collision involving bus

Surrey RCMP are investigating a serious collision between a pedestrian and a Coast Mountain bus.

The incident happened Saturday morning at the intersection of 152 Street and 68 Avenue.

Mounties say the pedestrian could be facing potentially life-threatening injuries.

All southbound traffic on 152 Street from 72 Avenue is blocked, as is all northbound traffic from 66 Avenue.