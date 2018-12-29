Traffic
December 29, 2018 11:35 am

Surrey pedestrian injured in serious collision involving bus

By Reporter  CKNW

Surrey RCMP are investigating a collision between a Coast Mountain bus and a pedestrian.

Global News File
A A

Surrey RCMP are investigating a serious collision between a pedestrian and a Coast Mountain bus.

The incident happened Saturday morning at the intersection of 152 Street and 68 Avenue.

READ MORE: Passengers injured after collision between truck and TransLink bus

Mounties say the pedestrian could be facing potentially life-threatening injuries.

All southbound traffic on 152 Street from 72 Avenue is blocked, as is all northbound traffic from 66 Avenue.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
152 Street
66 Avenue
72 Avenue
coast mountain
Coast Mountain Bus
Coast Mountain Bus Company
Pedestrian hit bus
Surrey
Surrey crash
Surrey Pedestrian Hit Bus
Surrey RCMP
Surrey traffic
transit crash
translink crash surrey

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News