Barrie police seek to identify mail theft suspect

Police are investigating after a report that mail was forcibly removed from a mailbox in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Wednesday just before 12:30 p.m., a suspect allegedly forcibly removed an envelope from a mailbox at Glowing Hearts Community Give and Get on Dunlop Street West.

Police said the mailbox was damaged and can no longer be used.

Officers said the suspect appears to have obtained an envelope containing a Christmas card and money.

According to police, officers searched the downtown area and bus terminal, however, the suspect was not located.

Officers are searching for a man with a slim build and scruffy facial hair. He was seen wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, black pants and a grey hometown hockey scarf.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

