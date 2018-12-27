Powassan man charged after domestic dispute: police

A man in Powassan, Ont., is facing charges after police received a complaint of a domestic dispute.

According to Powassan OPP, on Monday, officers began an investigation into a domestic disturbance complaint.

Officers say the accused had previously been released on the condition that he was not to communicate with the alleged victim and to stay away from the residence.

Police say that as a result of their investigation, a 45-year-old man from Powassan has been charged with assault and three counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

According to police, he was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on Thursday.