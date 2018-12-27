Crime
December 27, 2018 5:26 pm

Powassan man charged after domestic dispute: police

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Powassan OPP have charged one man with assault and failure to comply with recognizance following a domestic dispute investigation.

Nick Westoll / Global News
A A

A man in Powassan, Ont., is facing charges after police received a complaint of a domestic dispute.

According to Powassan OPP, on Monday, officers began an investigation into a domestic disturbance complaint.

Officers say the accused had previously been released on the condition that he was not to communicate with the alleged victim and to stay away from the residence.

READ MORE: Woman charged with impaired driving after allegedly driving wrong way on Hwy. 89

Police say that as a result of their investigation, a 45-year-old man from Powassan has been charged with assault and three counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

According to police, he was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on Thursday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Assault Charges
Domestic Dispute
Domestic Disturbance
domestic incident
Ontario Provincial Police
Powassan
powassan crime
powassan man charged
Powassan OPP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News