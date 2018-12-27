Woman charged with impaired driving after allegedly driving wrong way on Hwy. 89

A woman has been charged after allegedly driving the wrong way on Highway 89 in Cookstown.

According to South Simcoe police, on Thursday just after 2 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 89 east of Highway 400 at a high rate of speed.

Police say the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated and entered the eastbound lanes.

Officers say the vehicle continued on the wrong side of the road for more than three kilometres and was clocked driving 122 km/h in a 50 km/h community safety zone.

Police say the vehicle stopped at a red light at County Road 27, while still on the wrong side of the road.

According to police, an officer spoke to the driver and allegedly detected an odour of marijuana and alcohol.

Police conducted a roadside breath test and arrested the driver and transported her to the North Division for further testing.

Police say a 23-year-old woman from Scarborough has been charged with impaired driving by alcohol and drugs, dangerous driving, driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in her blood, impaired driving, speeding and stunt driving.

Officers say the woman’s licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded.

According to police, the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in January.

