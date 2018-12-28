MTO: Wolfe Island ferry terminal consultations to begin this spring

A year from now, the landscape near the Wolfe Island ferry terminal will look much different.

Work is slated to begin one the expansion of the terminal so that it can accommodate two ferries and much more vehicle traffic.

“We do need pieces of property or whole properties to be able to make the improvements,” said Brandy Duhaime with Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation. “Negotiations did start with property owners earlier this year.”

Those properties are a gas station and coffee shop on Ontario Street next to the ferry terminal.

They will need to be torn down to make room for the expansion.

As the project progresses, the province will reach out to the public for input. Officials are now in the process of choosing dates and locations for public consultations.

Construction on the new ferry terminal is scheduled to begin next fall with the second ferry expected to set sail in 2021.