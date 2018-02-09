Wolfe Island ferry dock expansion could kill last downtown Kingston gas station

Downtown Kingston could lose its last remaining gas station at the foot of Queen Street to make way for a big expansion of the Wolfe Island ferry dock.

The Ministry of Transportation says the expansion is necessary to accommodate the new 75-vehicle ferry, future capacity expectations and to repair parts of the dock.

“Dawson Point, Marysville, and in Kingston have not had any repairs since they were made in 1974-75 so they are in dire need of improvement,” ministry spokesperson Brandy Duhaime said.

Duhaime says it’s still too early to estimate what it will cost to build the new downtown Kingston terminal.

Plans currently include purchasing the land south of the dock.

If the Ministry of Transportation does acquire the land next to the ferry dock, it could spell the end of the last remaining gas station in the city’s downtown core, but it could mean better access to the terminal.

Some of the options include access to the terminal from Queen Street, widening Tragically Hip Way and dual left-turn lanes leaving the terminal.

Duhaime says that should help address traffic congestion in the area.

“Depending on the final design and the property negotiations, that will help with the flow of traffic on city streets and inside the actual terminal also,” Duhaime said.

Where people get on and off the ferry in Kingston will change as well, according to Duhaime.

“The proposed ramps will be where the parking is, the proposed design does not include parking.”

A number of island residents leave a vehicle on the mainland and walk on the ferry. The number of motorists often exceeds the capacity of the ferry which can mean waiting for the next ferry.

Island resident Elizabeth Crothers says they still need the parking even with a larger ferry.

“In the summer, 75 cars is still not enough. It’s certainly a big improvement but a lot of islanders keep a car over here so that they don’t have to get in a line over there to get here,” Crothers said.

Island resident Mike Bromley puts it more bluntly.

“This thought that we don’t need parking here is just asinine,” Bromley said.

He says he needs the parking for business reasons. He often grabs supplies himself.

“I can’t guarantee that a supplier can get over here so I end up coming across to get my material.”

Islanders agree the ferry and terminal improvements are needed but say it’s a question of the right scale and amenities.