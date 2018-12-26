New Year’s Eve 2019 in Calgary

Here is a roundup of New Year’s Eve 2019 events in Calgary. New Year’s Eve activities were cancelled last year due to cold weather, so be sure to check out our weather page for the latest details and dress appropriately for the conditions.

The city of Calgary will be hosting free New Year’s Eve activities in the downtown core:

Central Library Dance Party

Bring the family down to the new Central Library at 800 3 Street S.E. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a free family dance party with a 9 p.m. kids countdown.

Municipal Atrium Rumpus Room at the Calgary Municipal Building

Check out the interactive games and simulations, the ENMAX photo booth, “Fire Fountain” outdoor art installation by the Blazin’ Lily Gals, the Calgary Flames indoor hockey rink and other fun activities from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Olympic Plaza Skating Party

The Olympic Plaza rink will be open from 7 p.m. to midnight. You can also check out the fire pits, ice sculptures, “The Door” interactive visual art installation and also take part in the ENMAX fireworks countdown with Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

Transit note: Calgary Transit on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

The city said in a news release some Calgary Transit services will be adjusted for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day:

CTrain: Extended night service with the last train leaving downtown at 3 a.m. Trains will be running every 15 minutes.

Extended night service with the last train leaving downtown at 3 a.m. Trains will be running every 15 minutes. Bus service: Extended night service on Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 24, 112, 301 and 302. and MAX Orange, MAX Teal and MAX Purple. These buses will run every 30-45 minutes. Last trips will leave downtown at approximately 3 a.m.

Extended night service on Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 24, 112, 301 and 302. and MAX Orange, MAX Teal and MAX Purple. These buses will run every 30-45 minutes. Last trips will leave downtown at approximately 3 a.m. New Year’s Day: Sunday level of service for both trains and buses.

Parking is free on city streets New Year’s Day

The Calgary Parking Authority (CPA) says on-street parking is free Jan. 1. However, the CPA said “holiday rates will be in effect at select Calgary Parking Authority surface lots and parkades. Please visit www.calgaryparking.com for more information.”

Downtown road closures and parking bans

The city said there will be various road closures and parking bans from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2019.

Road closures

8 Avenue S.E. from MacLeod Trail to 1 Street S.E.: Dec. 31 from 6 a.m. to Jan. 1 at 6 p.m.

3 Street S.E. from 6 Avenue S.E. to 9 Avenue S.E.: Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to Jan. 1 at 2 a.m.

Parking bans

MacLeod Trail North layby: Dec. 31 at 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 1 at 6 p.m.

MacLeod Trail South layby: Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 6 p.m.

