YYC5 finds Calgarians’ favourite ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve

As part of Global Weekend Morning’s latest #YYC5 segment, viewers told us where they like to go and what they like to do to ring in the new year.

If you haven’t made your New Year’s Eve plans yet, the suggestions below have a little something for everyone.

If you’re looking to get away with the family but don’t want to go too far, Canmore’s Party on the Pond is a great option. From 6-10 p.m., the event includes skating, bonfires and live music.

WATCH: #YYC5 picks best brew spots in Calgary

It’s also the one place where you’ll get to try maple taffy and Swiss raclette. Early and late-night fireworks will also help accommodate those with kids.

If you’re looking for a destination event that’s a little more low-key, you’ll have to drive a bit further. We’re told the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge offers an exquisite experience where Mother Nature provides her own fireworks — a sparkling night sky and glistening, snow-capped mountain tops.

Bringing it back to the city but avoiding the hustle and bustle, the Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant offers a beautifully crafted five-course meal that includes options like lamb sirloin, salmon and albacore tuna crudo as well as death by chocolate.

READ MORE: #YYC5 finds Calgary’s best spots to get your gingerbread fix

Sports fans can get their fix on New Year’s Eve at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Flames will take on the San Jose Sharks in their annual New Year’s Eve tilt — and win or lose, there will be a party post-game.

You’ll find food, drinks, party favours and music at both Dutton’s Canadian Lounge and the Chrysler Club.

WATCH: Community reporter Deb Matejicka finds Calgarians’ favourite places in the city to grab a slice of pumpkin pie



All the aforementioned places and events come with a price tag, but if you’re looking for something that won’t cost you a cent, the City of Calgary can help you out.

“New Year’s Eve will come to life at 6 p.m., starting at our new Central Library,” said Teresa Byrne, superintendent of Arts and Culture at the City of Calgary.

Kids of all ages are welcome to explore all four levels of the new multimillion-dollar space.

Activities, games and theatre performances will also precede an early East Coast countdown led by Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

If your kids can go the distance, there are several other options that adults will enjoy just as much.

READ MORE: #YYC5 finds comfort foods to help Calgarians deal with cold weather

“Third Street will already be alive and well,” said Byrne, adding that the area will have “an interactive art light display, food trucks and roving performers.”

Unlike last year, when temperatures hovered around -40 C with the wind chill, conditions this year are expected to be much milder.

Still, if you need to warm up, the Municipal Building will be open from 7-11 p.m. and transformed into a giant rumpus room.

“There’ll be a life-sized hockey rink inside city hall, courtesy of the Calgary Flames, interactive games and activities, an Enmax photo booth and an interactive light wall,” said Byrne.

But it’s outside where all the magic is expected to happen as part of the city’s skating party, which includes performances, ice sculptures, DJs, music and complimentary Tim Horton’s hot beverages.

“Of course, you want to stick around until midnight because that’s when the magic happens,” explained Byrne.

“The mayor will count us in to the Enmax fireworks, which will be coming off the roof of the Calgary Tower at midnight.”

…And did we mention it’s all free?