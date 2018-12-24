B.C. residents least religious, most likely to see holidays as fun, not stressful: poll

A new poll has found that B.C. residents have the brightest expectations for their holiday experience.

The survey, conducted by Research Co., found 70 per cent of B.C. respondents expect the holidays to be “more fun than stressful,” the highest margin in Canada.

Quebec followed with 60 per cent, while Albertans expressed a grim mood with 45 per cent expecting more fun versus 43 per cent expecting more stress.

A majority of Canadians overall (57 per cent) expected more fun than stress from the season, while one in four expect stress to dominate.

The poll found British Columbians to be the least religious group in Canada, with just 25 per cent saying religion was “very” or “moderately” important in their daily lives.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba residents (60 per cent each) placed the most value on religion, far above the national average of 38 per cent.

The poll also asked Canadians what their preferred seasonal greeting was — and found that a strong majority still prefer the traditional “Merry Christmas.”

Nationally, 74 per cent of Canadians prefer the greeting, while just 14 per cent think “Happy Holidays” is a better alternative.

Canadians over the age of 55 had the strongest preference for “Merry Christmas” (79 per cent) versus “Happy Holidays” (14 per cent), while the trend was less pronounced among those aged 18 to 34 (67 per cent versus 17 per cent).

The poll was conducted between Dec. 3 and Dec. 6, among 1,000 adults in Canada. It is considered accurate within 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.