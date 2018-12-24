Saskatoon civic service hours for Christmas holidays

Here is a list of what Saskatoon civic facilities and services are open, closed or otherwise modified for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.

City Hall: Closed Dec. 25 and 26, and Jan. 1

Pay parking stations: No payment required on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Vehicles on those days must be moved within the posted time limits. Parking payment is required on Dec. 26.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public on Dec. 25 and 26, and Jan. 1.

READ MORE: Your Saskatchewan – Saskatoon: December 2018

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed on Dec. 25 and 26, and Jan. 1.

Landfill: Closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Open on Dec. 26 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

Garbage and recycling collection: Collection takes place as scheduled with the following exceptions:

Black cart (garbage)

Dec. 25 collections moved ahead to Dec. 29;

Jan. 1 collections moved back to Dec. 30.

Blue cart (recycling)

Dec. 25 collections moved to Dec. 29;

Jan. 1 collections moved ahead to Jan. 5.

Story continues below

Civic Conservatory: Closed for renovations.

Remai Modern: Closed Dec. 24 and 25, open Dec. 26 and Jan.1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Toy and food hampers distributed to less fortunate families in Saskatoon

Saskatoon Transit: Operating on holiday service Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, with regular service on Dec. 26.

Access Transit: Operating with holiday service on Dec. 25 and 26, and Jan. 1. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures and customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Closed Dec. 25; open Dec. 26 and Jan.1 with regular operating hours hours – zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the park from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Indoor rinks

ACT Arena, Archibald Arena, Cosmo Arena:

Closed at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31.

Closed Dec. 25 and 26, and Jan. 1.

Gordie Howe Kinsmen Arena, Lions Arena:

Closed Dec. 21 to Jan. 2.

READ MORE: ‘Love your kids like there’s no tomorrow’: couple’s message after losing all 3 in crash

Leisure Centres

Cosmo Civic Centre:

Closed at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31.

Closed Dec. 25 and 26, and Jan. 1.

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre:

Closed at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31.

Closed Dec. 25.

Open Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All fitness classes cancelled.

Lakewood Civic Centre

Dec. 24: Closed at 5 p.m.; childminding from 8:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.; all fitness classes cancelled.

Closed Dec. 25.

Dec. 31: Closed at 9 p.m.; childminding from 8:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.; all fitness classes cancelled.

Open Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m.; all childminding, fitness classes and indoor playground cancelled.

Lawson Civic Centre

Closed at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31.

Closed Dec. 25.

Open Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All fitness classes cancelled.

Open 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday – all fitness classes cancelled. Regular hours of operation on Nov. 13.

Saskatoon Field House

Closed at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31.

Closed Dec. 25.

Open Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Special holiday fitness class on Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Shaw Centre

Closed at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31.

Closed Dec. 25.

Open Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All childminding and fitness classes cancelled.

Terry Fox Track

Closed Dec. 25 and 26, and Jan. 1.

For more information on operating hours and programs, contact leisure services.