Toy and food hampers distributed to less fortunate families in Saskatoon

The Secret Santa Foundation welcomed 800 Saskatoon families to its warehouse Wednesday for an annual holiday tradition.

The event at 710 51st St. East distributed hampers filled with nutritious food, clothes and toys.

READ MORE: Neufeld Foundation matching donations made to Saskatoon Salvation Army kettles

Secret Santa Foundation executive director Nicole Semko said a lot of the credit goes to local volunteers.

“We have a tremendous volunteer base from the Saskatoon Fire Department,” Semko said.

“Of course, the caroling firefighters were out this past Friday, caroling throughout the city raising money for the foundation. They raised a record $36,000 in 18 hours of caroling.”

READ MORE: 35th annual Secret Santa campaign kicks off in Saskatoon

Since 1983, Secret Santa Foundation said it has provided roughly 50,000 less fortunate families with gifts during the holiday season.