Canada
December 20, 2018 12:11 pm

Toy and food hampers distributed to less fortunate families in Saskatoon

By and Global News

At Secret Santa Foundation’s hamper distribution day, less fortunate families in Saskatoon received gifts filled with toys, books and nutritious food.

Brady Ratzlaff / Global News
The Secret Santa Foundation welcomed 800 Saskatoon families to its warehouse Wednesday for an annual holiday tradition.

The event at 710 51st St. East distributed hampers filled with nutritious food, clothes and toys.

Secret Santa Foundation executive director Nicole Semko said a lot of the credit goes to local volunteers.

“We have a tremendous volunteer base from the Saskatoon Fire Department,” Semko said.

“Of course, the caroling firefighters were out this past Friday, caroling throughout the city raising money for the foundation. They raised a record $36,000 in 18 hours of caroling.”

Since 1983, Secret Santa Foundation said it has provided roughly 50,000 less fortunate families with gifts during the holiday season.

Global News