Saskatoon man receives national volunteer award

Harold Empey has devoted countless hours to helping others.

“Like the good book says, it’s better to give than to receive and there’s tremendous satisfaction in helping people out,” Empey said.

His dedication to volunteering has earned him the Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement Award, which only recognizes one person in the country every year.

“The odds of being selected are pretty slim, and so I was very honoured, humbled and bit nervous,” he said.

His resume is lengthy. Throughout the last 60 years Empey’s contributions have included Melville city council, the Craik volunteer fire department, chair of the Dundurn Housing Authority and Rotary Club; which he considers most memorable.

“I’ve travelled to many parts of north America and overseas to do volunteer work,” Empey said.

“It was such a variety and such an honour and in most cases I was representing the world president of rotary, and there’s over a million members.”

He recalls the first thing he ever volunteered for in 1945.

“I was asked to go on an army truck to Carrot River to help them sell tickets for this community funding, and I apparently sold more tickets than everybody else and I never stopped,” he said.

Elaine Lozinski met Empey four years ago through his work with the “Just in Case Binder”; a program he developed over the past several years as a legacy to his late wife. It’s a resource to educate and guide people through advance planning in emergency situations.

She nominated him for the award and said he lives his life for other people.

He’s always helping people no matter if it’s somebody in his building or a friend who needs a phone call in the middle of the night,” she said.

“Harold’s always there for no matter who it is – he’s there and willing to help in any way he can.”

Now in his 80s, Empey still works with “Just in Case Binder.”

As a recipient of the national award, Empey was also able to select a non-profit of his choice to receive a $10,000 grant. He picked Oliver Lodge, a long-term care home in Saskatoon.

Ultimately, he says giving back is its own reward.

“The pleasure of doing it and the way the recipients of that express their appreciation makes it all worthwhile.”