No injuries after shots fired in southwest Calgary neighbourhood: police

With a HAWCS helicopter circling above, there was a heavy police presence in southwest Calgary after reports of shots fired in the Bankview neighbourhood Sunday morning.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

Residents reported hearing gunshots at around 9:45 a.m. inside an apartment building near the 1600 block of 22 Avenue S.W.

Around a dozen police vehicles converged on the scene and entered the building.

Patrick Hampton, who lives next door to the suite where the incident happened, said he heard loud knocking on his neighbour’s door which woke him up. He looked through his door’s peephole and said he witnessed a scuffle.

“Then I heard a couple of pops,” Hamilton said. “Sounded like a low calibre weapon because the pops weren’t that big, but you could definitely tell it was a gunshot.”

Hampton said he called 911 and then saw one person run out of the apartment. He said police came up to his floor.

“They were in the far stairwell; they had their guns pointed at the door, just waiting,” Hampton said. “They were doing their job securing the area.”

Police said there were “a few people in custody to determine what took place,” and one person of interest is still on the loose.