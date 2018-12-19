Panorama Hills shooting that left Calgary man dead believed to be targeted, victim identified

Calgary police say a shooting in the northwest community of Panorama Hills was likely targeted and the victim has been identified following an autopsy.

Police were called to a shooting at 10:45 p.m. on Monday in the 100 block of Panamount Villas N.W.

They found a man suffering critical, life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries on Tuesday morning.

The man has been identified as 38-year-old Roy Chi Yan Mac. Police told Global News Tuesday he died of gunshot wounds.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting, but said Wednesday it’s believed it was a targeted attack.

Police believe the suspects in the case could have been in the Panamount Villas area earlier in the day on Monday.

Anyone with dashcam or residential security video footage from the area who hasn’t spoken to police yet is asked to contact them at 403-266-1234 or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.