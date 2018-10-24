Man shot, killed in southeast Calgary community of Penbrooke Meadows

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating a fatal shooting in the southeast Calgary community of Penbrooke Meadows.
Police said at around 6:30 a.m. they were called to a home in the 200-block of Pensville Close S.E. for a report that a man had been shot.
The man was declared dead at the scene, EMS said.
Various road closures are in place.
–More to come
WATCH: Global1 video of the Calgary community of Penbrooke Meadows where a man was found shot in a residence.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.