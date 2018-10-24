Man shot, killed in southeast Calgary community of Penbrooke Meadows

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating a fatal shooting in the southeast Calgary community of Penbrooke Meadows.

Police said at around 6:30 a.m. they were called to a home in the 200-block of Pensville Close S.E. for a report that a man had been shot.

The man was declared dead at the scene, EMS said.

Various road closures are in place.

–More to come

WATCH: Global1 video of the Calgary community of Penbrooke Meadows where a man was found shot in a residence.