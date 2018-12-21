Man in custody following suspicious death at Calgary motel Friday

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating the death of a woman at a northwest Calgary motel Friday.

Police said at about 7:10 a.m. they were called to the Red Carpet Inn at 4635 – 16 Ave. N.W. for a report of a suspicious death.

“A man is currently in custody and it is believed that the victim and the suspect are known to each other,” police said. “The incident is not believed to be random.”

Police said an autopsy will take place on Dec. 24.

