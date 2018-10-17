Crime
October 17, 2018 1:36 pm
Updated: October 17, 2018 1:38 pm

Deadly shooting in south Calgary ruled a homicide

By Online Supervisor  Global News

Calgary search and rescue looks for evidence on Signal Hill Heights southwest on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News
A A

Calgary police have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed in the Signal Hill neighbourhood on Friday night.

The victim is 22-year-old Mohsen Al Nemesh and his death has been ruled a homicide, Calgary police said on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in south Calgary shooting Friday night: EMS

Nemesh was found dead at a home in the 100 block of Signal Hill Circle S.W. shortly after 11 p.m. Friday.

Four ambulances and more than dozen police vehicles attended the scene. A K9 unit and a tactical unit were also on scene after midnight. Police remained on scene Saturday morning, talking to witnesses.

Another man, who is 20, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. Police said Wednesday he was in stable condition.

FATAL SHOOTING 1

Calgary police in Signal Hill Friday night.

Blake Lough/Global News
Signal hill

Calgary search and rescue looks for evidence on Signal Hill Heights southwest on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News
FATAL SHOOTING 2

Crews on scene at a fatal shooting Friday night.

Blake Lough/Global News
bullet holes

Bullet holes were seen after the shooting on Friday in southwest Calgary.

Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News

Investigators are asking members of the public to come forward with any information on what might have led to the shooting. As of Wednesday morning, police had not identified a suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Watch below: The Calgary homicide unit is now investigating a shooting in Signal Hill that has left one man dead and another person in hospital on Friday night. As Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports, the hunt is on for suspects. (Filed Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary Homicide
Calgary homicide 2018
Calgary Police
Calgary Shooting
Fatal Shooting
Homicide
Mohsen Al Nemesh
Shooting
Signal Hill homicide
Signal Hill shooting
South Calgary shooting
Southwest Calgary shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News