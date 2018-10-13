1 dead, 1 critically injured in south Calgary shooting Friday night: EMS

Calgary police have confirmed one man has died and one person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, after a shooting in southwest Calgary on Friday. EMS told Global News both victims were in their 20s.

Four ambulances and more than dozen police vehicles attended the scene in the 100 block of Signal Hill Circle just after 11 p.m. Friday.

A K9 unit and a tactical unit were observed on scene after midnight.

In a release early Saturday police said they are on scene and speaking to witnesses.

No other details are known.

More to come…