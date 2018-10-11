2 men injured after southwest Calgary shooting: EMS

Two people were injured after a shooting in southwest Calgary on Wednesday night, EMS and police said.

Officers responded to “possible shots fired” near the 1000 block of 17 Avenue S.W. at around 9:40 p.m., police said.

Two men in their 30s had gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition, EMS said.

Police have blocked parts of 17 Avenue S.W. between 9 Street S.W. and 9A Street S.W. and are asking people to avoid the area.