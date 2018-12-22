Sports
December 22, 2018 6:23 pm
Updated: December 22, 2018 6:24 pm

Manitoba Moose drop fifth straight game in loss to Grand Rapids

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

Manitoba Moose forward Austin Carroll celebrates his first goal with the team on Friday against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

True North Sports & Entertainment
A A

The Grand Rapids Griffins rode the momentum of a two-goal first period on their way to a 3-1 win over the Manitoba Moose Saturday.

Chris Terry opened the scoring for the Griffins (17-11-4), giving him an AHL-leading 20 goals on the season.

Tyler Spezia and Axel Holmstrom added the other goals for the Griffins.

READ MORE: Moose give Winnipeg hockey teams a chance to practice with the pros

Moose captain Peter Stoykewych scored the lone goal for Manitoba (11-16-2) in the third period.

Griffins goaltender Patrik Rybar stopped 25 shots while Ken Appleby made 24 saves for the Moose.

The Moose are back in action Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. when they host the Colorado Eagles.

 

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AHL
AHL Scores
Grand Rapids Griffins
Grand Rapids Griffins Score
Manitoba Moose
Manitoba Moose Score
Winnipeg Jets AHL

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News