Manitoba Moose drop fifth straight game in loss to Grand Rapids

The Grand Rapids Griffins rode the momentum of a two-goal first period on their way to a 3-1 win over the Manitoba Moose Saturday.

Chris Terry opened the scoring for the Griffins (17-11-4), giving him an AHL-leading 20 goals on the season.

Tyler Spezia and Axel Holmstrom added the other goals for the Griffins.

READ MORE: Moose give Winnipeg hockey teams a chance to practice with the pros

Moose captain Peter Stoykewych scored the lone goal for Manitoba (11-16-2) in the third period.

Griffins goaltender Patrik Rybar stopped 25 shots while Ken Appleby made 24 saves for the Moose.

The Moose are back in action Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. when they host the Colorado Eagles.