Manitoba Moose give Winnipeg hockey teams chance to practice with the pros

With a full five days between games, the Manitoba Moose spent Tuesday night at various local rinks around Winnipeg.

It was all part of this year’s Community Practice Series contest, through which six teams won a practice with Moose players.

Several members of the Moose were at the St. Norbert Community Centre to teach some tricks of the trade. Nelson Nogier, Logan Stanley, Logan Shaw, Tye McGinn and even mascot Mick E. Moose were coaching up the seven- and eight-year-old South Winnipeg Storm girls’ team.

“They seemed really excited,” Nogier said. “As soon as we stepped on the ice, the girls were all screaming. Just lots of excitement out here tonight.”

Players were assisting with drills and helping to teach some skills. Of course, an autograph session followed each skate.

“We love being able to do this kind of stuff and get involved in the community,” Nogier said.

“We know what it was like when we were that age, and to be able to see older guys and role models come back and give back, it’s a pretty exciting time for these young girls.”

The Storm were one of the six winning teams from 97 entries.

Community Practice Series winning teams

South Winnipeg Storm (ages 7-8)

Fort Garry Flyers (ages 11-12)

Maples Monarchs (ages 7-8)

Ile Des Chenes Elks (ages 11-12)

Fort Garry Flyers (age 10)

St. Boniface Seals (age 11)