True North introduces free sensory kits, makes changes to handicapped stalls at Bell MTS Place

Bell MTS Place is making things easier on its customers who may find the visual or auditory environment at the arena overwhelming.

The arena – home to the Winnipeg Jets, Manitoba Moose, and a wide range of concerts and other entertainment – has introduced free sensory kits for attendees, particularly children.

The kits include noise-isolating ear muffs as well as sensory “fidget” toys, ear plugs, sanitary wipes and tissues, a communication card, and a map of the venue describing the locations of family washrooms, elevators and emergency exits.

“We recognize that some individuals and their families struggle with the noise and intensity of the events in the arena and on the concourse,” said Kevin Donnelly, senior vice-president at True North Sports and Entertainment.

“The sensory kits are a small gesture that has proven to create a more comfortable experience.

“We’ve been aware of the offering in other centres and could foresee the benefits at Bell MTS Place.”

The kits are already in use at Bell MTS Place, and are available for free at the guest services areas across from sections 103-104 or 325.

It’s not the only accessibility conversation the company has had in recent weeks.

A Facebook post by a Winnipeg woman about installing garbage cans inside men’s handicapped washrooms was shared hundreds of times in late November, and resulted in Bell MTS Place making the change a few weeks later.

