December 12, 2018 4:20 pm

Manitoba Moose serve up breakfast at Siloam Mission

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Players from the Manitoba Moose rolled up their jersey sleeves to help out a Siloam Mission Wednesday.

Blair Malazdrewich/Global News
The Manitoba Moose traded their helmets for aprons Wednesday to serve up a hot breakfast to some of Winnipeg’s most vulnerable.

Several players from the AHL team spent the morning at Siloam Mission, serving pancakes and a fresh meal to their clients.

 

The Manitoba Moose paid a visit to Siloam Mission on Wednesday morning.

Blair Malazdrewich/Global News

Siloam Mission isn’t the only charity the Moose support – Saturday’s game is the annual Teddy Bear Toss, where fans are encouraged to bring a new plush toy to toss onto the ice during the first intermission.

Tossed toys will be collected to be donated to the Christmas Cheer Board.

Saturday’s game starts at 6 p.m.

