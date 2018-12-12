Manitoba Moose serve up breakfast at Siloam Mission
The Manitoba Moose traded their helmets for aprons Wednesday to serve up a hot breakfast to some of Winnipeg’s most vulnerable.
Several players from the AHL team spent the morning at Siloam Mission, serving pancakes and a fresh meal to their clients.
Siloam Mission isn’t the only charity the Moose support – Saturday’s game is the annual Teddy Bear Toss, where fans are encouraged to bring a new plush toy to toss onto the ice during the first intermission.
Tossed toys will be collected to be donated to the Christmas Cheer Board.
Saturday’s game starts at 6 p.m.
