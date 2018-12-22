Winnipeg shoppers flock to St. Vital Centre during last weekend before Christmas

While Santa is making a list and checking it twice so are Winnipeg’s shoppers, who are getting their last-minute gifts this weekend.

Crowds of shoppers were at St. Vital Centre on Saturday to buy their holiday presents.

“Every year, last minute,” said Morgan Tymchak, who was walking in the mall with bags weighing down her arms.

Tymchak always intended to leave her shopping until Saturday, but sticking to her budget will prove to be a bit more difficult.

“I usually try and stick to my budget and I always go over because it’s family. I know Christmas isn’t about the money — it’s about the people I love, and if I can make someone happy over the holidays and spend a bit more money, I might as well,” Tymchak said.

According to a recent survey by the Retail Council of Canada, Manitobans are expected to spend an average of $611 during the holiday season, which is below the national average of $675.

Only 23 per cent of Manitobans say they have a firm budget when it comes to shopping for gifts, something last-minute shopper Irma Morgan knows all too well.

“I never stick to a budget. I usually go over. I don’t tell my husband but I usually find a few extra things I need to pick up,” she said.

One thing Morgan does stick to is her plan.

“You’ve got to come in with a plan, and that’s what I did. I was here at 8:30 in the morning. Got a parking spot and I’m good to go,” she said. “Get in early and leave early.”