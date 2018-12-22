1 dead, 2 injured after Yorkville collision

Toronto police say a woman has died and two others have been injured following a collision in Yorkville Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Davenport Road and Hazelton Avenue at 6:30 a.m. for reports of a collision.

When officers arrived, they found three victims at the scene of a crash between two SUVs.

READ MORE: ‘Very serious’ gas leak at midtown Toronto retirement residence capped after crash

“The black Ford that you see on the side of the roadway was parked there, and two individuals were loading up some equipment in the back of that motor vehicle,” Sgt. Orang Momeni told Global News at the scene.

“The white GMC was travelling westbound on Davenport and, for an unknown reason at this point in time, it lost control and collided with the back of that black SUV … pinning the two individuals between the two motor vehicles.”

One woman was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but later died.

READ MORE: 4 pedestrian fatalities in GTA in 24 hours; Toronto surpasses 2017 total deaths of road users

A man was also transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Momeni said those two victims were around 50 years old.

A third person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not laid any charges in the collision but are continuing to investigate and are looking at all possibilities as to why the crash occurred.