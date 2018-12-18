Emergency crews responding to ‘very serious’ gas leak in midtown Toronto after crash

Police say emergency crews are responding to a “very serious” gas leak in midtown Toronto after a two-vehicle crash.

Officers, firefighters and paramedics were called Avenue Road, south of Davenport Road, just before 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said in an update posted on Twitter that after the vehicles crashed into each other, a car hit a retirement residence and struck the building’s gas line.

Major natural gas leak after a car hit the Hazelton Place Retirement Residence on Avenue Rd south of Davenport Rd. Area evacuated, seniors sheltering in place. Very strong noise and odour, which I smelled about 1 km away. @Toronto_Fire has numerous crews on scene. @TPFFA pic.twitter.com/SPzSUIc7sC — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) December 18, 2018

Officers said people were clearing out of the area.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News there were no reports of injuries.

Police said pedestrian and vehicular access to the immediate area has been restricted. Avenue Road was closed between Bloor Street West and Davenport Road.

COLLISION:

Davenport Rd + Avenue Rd

-Police/Fire/EMS o/s

-Gas leak is very serious

-Roads have been closed in area

-Pedestrian traffic closed as well

**No one allowed in the area**

-Enbridge has been notified

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) December 18, 2018