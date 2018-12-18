Emergency crews responding to ‘very serious’ gas leak in midtown Toronto after crash
Police say emergency crews are responding to a “very serious” gas leak in midtown Toronto after a two-vehicle crash.
Officers, firefighters and paramedics were called Avenue Road, south of Davenport Road, just before 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said in an update posted on Twitter that after the vehicles crashed into each other, a car hit a retirement residence and struck the building’s gas line.
Officers said people were clearing out of the area.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News there were no reports of injuries.
Police said pedestrian and vehicular access to the immediate area has been restricted. Avenue Road was closed between Bloor Street West and Davenport Road.
