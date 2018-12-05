Woman struck and killed by bus in Brampton; marks 4th fatality in GTA in 24 hours

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a transit bus in Brampton. The death is the fourth pedestrian fatality in the Greater Toronto Area in the past 24 hours.

Peel Regional Police said the collision happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday on Queen Street at Kennedy Road.

Police said a woman was crossing Queen Street when she was hit by the bus. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age and identity of the victim have not been released.

A man in his 60s was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, a woman was pronounced dead several minutes later in the area of Erindale Station Road and Dundas Street West in Mississauga when she was struck by a vehicle.

“We see that over two-thirds of the people killed on our roads in Toronto are vulnerable road users,” said Sgt. Brett Moore of Toronto Traffic Services.

“So those are pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists that are often on the receiving end of these instances.”

On Tuesday afternoon, an elderly woman was fatally hit by a dump truck in Mississauga near Minolta Avenue and Dorcas Street.

“People have to take self-responsibility too and so our drivers, when we say constantly about watching your speed, don’t drive impaired, all those things are absolutely factors in our fatal crashes that we see,” Moore said.

The westbound lanes of Queen Street in Brampton remain closed for the investigation.

Responded to Kennedy rd N & Queen St E in Brampton for a pedestrian struck by a transit bus. Pts was pronounced dead on scene. @PeelPoliceMedia @BramptonFireES pic.twitter.com/TUACXXqYat — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) December 5, 2018

Pedestrian pronounced deceased. Vehicle remained on scene. Eastbound and westbound lanes on Queen west of Kennedy closed. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) December 5, 2018