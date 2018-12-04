Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers and paramedics were called to the collision scene at Dorcast Street and Minotola Avenue, near Derry Road, at around 2 p.m.

A spokesperson said the vehicle remained on scene.

Peel paramedics said they responded to a call for an elderly female struck by a dump truck. They said the woman was pronounced dead on scene.

The major collision bureau is investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Witnesses are asked to call 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

