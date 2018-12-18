Travis Scott announces 2019 tour dates, including 3 in Canada

On Monday evening, Travis Scott announced a second leg to the North American “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here” tour. It will kick off in Vancouver on Jan. 25 and run through to March 24, hitting a number of American cities and three Canadian ones.

The 26-year-old rapper has been promoting his latest and critically-acclaimed album, Astroworld (2018). It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Scott was nominated for three Grammy Awards for the 2019 ceremony set to take place on Feb. 10, including best rap performance for his hit single, Sicko Mode (ft. Drake), and best rap album for Astroworld.

READ MORE: Pitbull sampled Toto’s ‘Africa’ for ‘Aquaman’ soundtrack, fans aren’t pleased

Scott made the announcement via Twitter. Rather than getting excited, fans opted not to get their hopes up. It’s not unusual for Scott to postpone or even cancel a show on short notice.

Many publicly shared their fears of that being a possibility in the second leg.

TAMPA WAS THE FIRST TOUR CANCELLED…. ON THE DAY OF….. WE AR THE BOTTOM OF THE TOUR 🤦 — T.R.U.T.H (@TRUTH38963827) December 18, 2018

Ya'll remember @trvisXX promising us a golden ticket orrr ? #raleigh — Jake Wolf (@jake_wolf32) December 13, 2018

So @trvisXX I know you said something about for the fans who went to the Raleigh show we would get a free ticket to see another show.. so does it count for the Leg 2 part?? — 🃏 (@MattLong1996) December 18, 2018

Travis Scott postponed his concert in Milwaukee? pic.twitter.com/FmqMnYF55r — Jonathan Gauthier (@jgauthier_23) December 18, 2018

The Astroworld tour will make up for only three of the previously cancelled shows: Hartford, Milwaukee and Tampa. Others, including Raleigh, are yet to be rescheduled.

READ MORE: Grammy nominations 2019: Drake, Cardi B and Lady Gaga lead the pack

Scott has toured extensively throughout the year, giving his fans what is widely considered as “the best show of the year” with a “spectacle” of a stage show.

He will return to Canada for three highly-antcipated shows in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

Exclusive fan presale begins on Dec. 19 at the same time. You can find tickets on the official Travis Scott website.

‘Astroworld: Wish You Were Here’ North American 2019 tour dates

** Canadian dates are bolded **

Jan. 25 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Jan. 27 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Jan. 29 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Feb. 4 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

Feb. 6 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Feb. 8 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Feb. 11 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Feb. 13 – Houston, Tex. @ Toyota Center

Feb. 17 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Feb. 18 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Feb. 20 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Feb. 21 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Feb. 22 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Feb. 24 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

Feb. 26 – State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

Feb. 28 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

March 2 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

March 3 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

March 5 – Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

March 7 – Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

March 9 – Hartford, Conn. @ XL Center

March 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

March 14 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

March 15 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

March 17 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

March 20 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

March 22 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

March 24 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis