Travis Scott announces 2019 tour dates, including 3 in Canada

On Monday evening, Travis Scott announced a second leg to the North American “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here” tour. It will kick off in Vancouver on Jan. 25 and run through to March 24, hitting a number of American cities and three Canadian ones.
The 26-year-old rapper has been promoting his latest and critically-acclaimed album, Astroworld (2018). It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Scott was nominated for three Grammy Awards for the 2019 ceremony set to take place on Feb. 10, including best rap performance for his hit single, Sicko Mode (ft. Drake), and best rap album for Astroworld.
Scott made the announcement via Twitter. Rather than getting excited, fans opted not to get their hopes up. It’s not unusual for Scott to postpone or even cancel a show on short notice.
Many publicly shared their fears of that being a possibility in the second leg.
The Astroworld tour will make up for only three of the previously cancelled shows: Hartford, Milwaukee and Tampa. Others, including Raleigh, are yet to be rescheduled.
Scott has toured extensively throughout the year, giving his fans what is widely considered as “the best show of the year” with a “spectacle” of a stage show.
He will return to Canada for three highly-antcipated shows in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. ET.
Exclusive fan presale begins on Dec. 19 at the same time. You can find tickets on the official Travis Scott website.
** Canadian dates are bolded **
Jan. 25 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
Jan. 27 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Jan. 29 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Feb. 4 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
Feb. 6 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
Feb. 8 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Feb. 11 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Feb. 13 – Houston, Tex. @ Toyota Center
Feb. 17 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
Feb. 18 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Feb. 20 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Feb. 21 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Feb. 22 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
Feb. 24 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
Feb. 26 – State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center
Feb. 28 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
March 2 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
March 3 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
March 5 – Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
March 7 – Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
March 9 – Hartford, Conn. @ XL Center
March 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
March 14 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
March 15 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
March 17 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
March 20 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
March 22 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
March 24 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
