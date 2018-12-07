Grammys nominations 2019: Full list of the music nominees

It’s that time of year again, where we honour the best and brightest of the music industry. The Grammy Award nominees will be announced at at 8:30 a.m. ET, with individual nominees being revealed by Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae, Alessia Cara, and Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

Nominees will be updated below as they are announced.

Album of the Year

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Brandie Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake – Scorpion

Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

Record of the Year

Cardi B – I Like It

Brandi Carlile – The Joke

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Drake – God’s Plan

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars

Post Malone & 21 Savage – Rockstar

Zedd & Maren Morris – The Middle

Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars

Ella Mai – Boo’d Up

Drake – God’s Plan

Shawn Mendes – In My Blood

Brandy Carlile – The Joke

Zedd & Maren Morris – The Middle

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Best New Artist

Chloe X Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lupa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

