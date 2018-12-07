Grammys nominations 2019: Full list of the music nominees
It’s that time of year again, where we honour the best and brightest of the music industry. The Grammy Award nominees will be announced at at 8:30 a.m. ET, with individual nominees being revealed by Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae, Alessia Cara, and Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.
Nominees will be updated below as they are announced.
Album of the Year
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Brandie Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake – Scorpion
Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
Record of the Year
Cardi B – I Like It
Brandi Carlile – The Joke
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Drake – God’s Plan
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars
Post Malone & 21 Savage – Rockstar
Zedd & Maren Morris – The Middle
Song of the Year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars
Ella Mai – Boo’d Up
Drake – God’s Plan
Shawn Mendes – In My Blood
Brandy Carlile – The Joke
Zedd & Maren Morris – The Middle
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Best New Artist
Chloe X Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lupa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
