December 7, 2018 8:33 am
Updated: December 7, 2018 8:46 am

Grammys nominations 2019: Full list of the music nominees

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

Grammy award trophy during the Warner Music Group pre-Grammy party in association with V Magazine on Jan. 25, 2018 in New York City.

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Warner Music Group
It’s that time of year again, where we honour the best and brightest of the music industry. The Grammy Award nominees will be announced at  at 8:30 a.m. ET, with individual nominees being revealed by Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae, Alessia Cara, and Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

Nominees will be updated below as they are announced.

Album of the Year

H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Brandie Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake – Scorpion
Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

Record of the Year

Cardi B – I Like It
Brandi Carlile – The Joke
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Drake – God’s Plan
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars
Post Malone & 21 Savage – Rockstar
Zedd & Maren Morris – The Middle

Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars
Ella Mai – Boo’d Up
Drake – God’s Plan
Shawn Mendes – In My Blood
Brandy Carlile – The Joke
Zedd & Maren Morris – The Middle
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Childish Gambino – This Is America

Best New Artist

Chloe X Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lupa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith

