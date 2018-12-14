Pitbull sampled Toto’s ‘Africa’ for ‘Aquaman’ soundtrack, fans aren’t pleased

Rapper Armando Christian Pérez (best-known as Pitbull) dropped a new track on Thursday morning. Ocean to Ocean serves as one of 20 songs featured on the soundtrack for James Wan’s upcoming Aquaman film.

The 37-year-old even invited Torontonian up-and-comer Rhea to sing with him on what feels like a cover of Toto’s Africa. She sings the choruses word-for-word behind the sampled instrumentals which are also taken directly from the 1982 classic.

Barring Pérez’s own lyrics which are supposed to highlight the plot of the highly-anticipated film, there isn’t a great deal of originality in Ocean to Ocean — fans are livid.

With references to rapper 2Pac, Banksy and even The Great Gatsby, Ocean to Ocean certainly lives up to its name, in the sense that it follows no direct path.

Loyal fans are disappointed in Pérez because of his “direct rip-off.” Many believe he “covered” Africa in hopes to reignite his career and gain some traction — something that American nerd-rock outfit, Weezer, successfully accomplished back in May.

Since 2013’s Man of Steel, D.C. has struggled to live up to the name of its main competitor, Marvel Studios, in terms of the big screen. Many movies, including Suicide Squad (2016) and Justice League (2017) left comic book fans with a sour taste in their mouth.

Now, Pitbull has done the same thing for many even before the film’s release — adding onto the company’s easily-tarnished reputation.

Pérez channels the power of Arthur Curry, or “Aquaman” in a threatening spoken-word intro. “They tried to get rid of me,” he says. “But from ocean to ocean / They are gonna have to deal with me.”

From leading actor Jason Momoa’s point-of-view, these lyrics speak true, but from Pérez’s perspective, they fall flat according to the users of the Twitter-verse.

Here are some tweets from the loyal Pitbull fans of the world

there’s a real Aquaman movie and a fake one starring Vinnie Chase in Entourage and somehow the real one is the one with a song where Pitbull samples Africa by Toto — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) December 14, 2018

It took 34 years, but I've found the worst song in recorded history. It's Pitbull's take on Toto's "Africa" for Aquaman and its awfulness is a spectacle to behold. From the speaking intro to every Pitbull "whooooo" coming out of the hook. It's glorious. https://t.co/RUnR0f2GKt — Andy Shore (@AndyShore) December 13, 2018

WHY IN GODS NAME DID PITBULL TRY TO COVER AFRICA….NO JUST NO — Kristin Marie (@xoitskristin) December 14, 2018

Started today by turning on the radio and hearing Pitbull’s remix of ‘Africa’ by Toto… pic.twitter.com/LP5WprzNeP — Coulson (@Naveeshaaaa) December 14, 2018

Alright, I just need to not ever hear Pitbull's cover of Africa for the rest of my life and I should be good. — Jake Encinas (@jakeencinas) December 14, 2018

What a time to be alive. Mr. Worldwide, Mr. 305, Pitbull. Just released a cover of Africa by Toto. pic.twitter.com/1ATKxs8S0k — Patrick Kristich (@patdamnk) December 14, 2018

“Mr. Worldwide” certainly lived up to his name after becoming a trending topic on Twitter. Unfortunately for him, fans are absolutely not impressed with his contributions to the official Aquaman soundtrack.

Some are even so shocked by this song that they have vowed not to see the movie.

As of this writing, Pérez has not addressed the influx of hate towards Ocean to Ocean. Fans are hoping he doesn’t take it on tour either.

Aquaman is scheduled for a Dec. 21 release. Tickets can be found through the official Cineplex website.

