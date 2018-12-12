Avril Lavigne drops new music video, ‘Tell Me It’s Over’

On Wednesday morning, Avril Lavigne released a brand new single entitled Tell Me It’s Over. It’s her second release this year and came in the form of a brand new music video. It was livestreamed worldwide via YouTube.

Tell Me It’s Over comes as the second single from Lavigne’s long-awaited comeback album, Head Above Water. The visuals and lyrical content tell the story of a doomed relationship which lacks both momentum and communication.

The 34-year-old took a five-year absence from her career after a difficult battle with Lyme disease.

WATCH BELOW: Avril Lavigne’s emotional new breakup song, Tell Me It’s Over

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne reveals she was diagnosed with Lyme disease

With Tell Me It’s Over and the release of her first single, Head Above Water, 2018 marks the comeback of Lavigne and a new era in her perpetually maturing styles of music.

She wrote the album not only to share the story of her fight with Lyme disease, but the empowerment she felt afterwards.

My new album, #HeadAboveWater, is available for pre-order on December 12. pic.twitter.com/5wLpdXE06T — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) December 7, 2018

The music details the turmoil the Girlfriend singer endured as well as the perseverance that eventually led to her triumph. “We all go through challenges in life. Some, unfortunately, are more serious than others,” said Lavigne in an official press release.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my renewed voice and energy for my life with my fans through this new music.”

“Having gone through the battle of my lifetime, I’m stronger than ever,” she added.

READ MORE: Shania Twain says Lyme disease caused her to lose her voice

After releasing and touring her self-titled album in 2013, Lavigne released — unbeknownst to her — her last single before facing many personal struggles, which ultimately put her career on standby.

In April 2015, Lavigne released the single Fly to support the Special Olympics World Summer Games. It was released as a charity single, and all proceeds went to the Avril Lavigne Foundation, a charity started in 2010 to support individuals with disabilities and life-threatening illnesses.

In the fall of 2015, she divorced her Nickelback-frontman husband, Chad Kroeger, and then went public with her Lyme disease diagnosis. She battled the disease for an entire year before dropping off the public radar and going quiet for almost two years post-announcement.

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne’s new song ‘Head Above Water’ reflects on Lyme disease

Head Above Water is scheduled for a Feb. 15 release under the BMG label.

Pre-orders are now available on the official Avril Lavigne website.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis